Aunt says alleged Highland Strip shooter began carrying gun at all times after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan’s aunt, who says she raised him, claims she does not know the man who shot inside FOX 13 Tuesday.

“I love my nephew to death, I do, and that’s not him,” said Juprina Nathan.

In a sit-down, she shared how her family is left in distress after watching her nephew allegedly shoot inside the TV station before barricading himself inside a restaurant nearby.

“I was crying and praying that they didn’t kill my nephew, and I’m saying there’s something wrong with him,” she added. “Yep, I was crying.”

Juprina says the young father and graduate of Lemoyne Owen College’s behavior began to change last October when he was shot multiple times.

She said that incident is what led to Nathan always carrying a gun.

Jarrad Nathan, 26 (Memphis Police Department)

A sales associate of one store on the Highland Strip said his store had to be evacuated at the time of the incident.

“It definitely puts us on edge, especially as a store that has a lot of high-value items,” said Felipe Martin, who works at the vintage clothing shop Bad Timing.

But Martin says their safety was more important.

“It is crazy seeing that amount of police force here, how they pulled up so quickly and how serious they were about evacuating us out of the building. That’s something you definitely don’t see every day,” said Martin.

In 2022, Memphis police responded to over 25,600 mental health crisis calls. In 2023, there have been over 8,500 so far.

Nathan is due back in court tomorrow morning for his bond hearing.

A hearing for his mental evaluation is scheduled for May 17.

