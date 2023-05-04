50 Cent announces Nashville show this summer during new global tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - ‘Many Men’ will be ‘In Da Club’ as 50 Cent announces a new global tour with a stop in Nashville this summer, according to a press release.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his studio album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ with “The Final Lap Tour 2023.”

50 Cent’s show in Nashville is slated for July 28 at Bridgestone Arena.

Busta Rhymes will be on the tour as a special guest across all dates and Jeremih will be joining in on all North American dates, the release said.

“The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates with more special guests to be announced,” Live Nation said.

🚨 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour 2023 with Busta Rhymes and special guest Jeremih is coming to Bridgestone Arena on July 28! Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10 AM.



➡️ Register to be a Verified Fan before May 7 at 10:59 PM for your chance to get tickets > https://t.co/12CFYq3PiE pic.twitter.com/p7DhVL002s — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) May 4, 2023

