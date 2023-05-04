Advertise with Us
50 Cent announces Nashville show this summer during new global tour

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his studio album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ with “The Final Lap Tour 2023.”
50 Cent released "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" 15 years ago. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision for STARZ/AP Images)
50 Cent released "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" 15 years ago. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision for STARZ/AP Images)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - ‘Many Men’ will be ‘In Da Club’ as 50 Cent announces a new global tour with a stop in Nashville this summer, according to a press release.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his studio album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ with “The Final Lap Tour 2023.”

50 Cent’s show in Nashville is slated for July 28 at Bridgestone Arena.

Busta Rhymes will be on the tour as a special guest across all dates and Jeremih will be joining in on all North American dates, the release said.

“The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates with more special guests to be announced,” Live Nation said.

