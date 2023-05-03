Woman robbed after placing anti-theft device on steering wheel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A woman was robbed after placing an anti-theft device on the steering wheel of her car before exiting it on Sunday night.

At 12:11 p.m. the victim parked her vehicle in preparation to get gas at Lucky Market 7 on 6224 Macon Road.

The victim put the anti-theft device on her steering wheel and got out of the vehicle when two suspects approached her.

One suspect was unarmed and the other was armed.

The suspect seen in the surveillance video pointed a handgun at the victim and chased her as she ran away from her vehicle, according to MPD.

The suspects went back to the victim’s vehicle and got inside.

Police say both suspects then got out of her car and fled the area while taking the victim’s possessions.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

