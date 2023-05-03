Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

‘We’re devastated’: Torie Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32

Tori Bowie won gold, silver and bronze in 2016 Olympic Games. (SOURCE: NBC)
Tori Bowie won gold, silver and bronze in 2016 Olympic Games. (SOURCE: NBC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDHILL, Miss. (WMC) - A three-time Olympic sprint medalist died at the age of 32.

Icon Management Incorporation announced the death of Tori Bowie on Wednesday morning.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” stated Icon Management Incorporation.

According to NBC Sports Bowie was raised by her grandmother in rural Mississippi, and Bowie remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won 100m silver and 200m bronze and anchored the U.S. 4x100m relay to gold.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
MHP issues blue alert for man on-the-run in Bolivar Co.
Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP
Chase Harris
Warrant issued for teen released from hospital after Huey’s shooting

Latest News

Jerrelle Scott Jordan
Man out on bond after being charged with child abuse in Lafayette County, deputies say
The scene where the gas station fire took place.
Gas station catches on fire in Whitehaven
Man in court following shooting at local TV station
Suspect to appear in court following shooting at Fox 13 news station
Man injured during shooting in South Memphis
Man injured during shooting in South Memphis