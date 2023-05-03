TBI: Active shooter hoax reported at several high schools across state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and federal partners are looking into the source of several active shooter hoax calls made on Wednesday at several high schools across the state.

None of these reports have been proven credible, according to TBI.

At this time, there is no known urgent threat to public safety.

