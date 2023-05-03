Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI: Active shooter hoax reported at several high schools across state

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and federal partners are looking into the source of several active shooter hoax calls made on Wednesday at several high schools across the state.

None of these reports have been proven credible, according to TBI.

At this time, there is no known urgent threat to public safety.

