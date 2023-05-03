Suspect to appear in court following shooting at Fox 13 news station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man will appear in court on Wednesday morning after a shooting at a local news station, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jarrad Nathan, 26, surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a nearby Ubee’s restaurant located on South Highland.

Police say Nathan wanted to speak with the news team but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Police say he was taken into custody after 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators were able to convince Nathan to turn himself in.

