Stax Museum celebrates 20th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Museum of American Soul Music celebrated the 20th anniversary of its grand opening on Tuesday.

The event featured tours of the new renovations to the lobby, lounge, and more, as well as guest speakers and live music.

Former Stax Records Director of Publicity and Artist Relations and founding Soulsville Foundation president and CEO Deanie Parker received a Brass Note on Beale Street.

The day was proclaimed a very special day by Congress as well as state, county and city officials.

”The proclamation poured from Congress, from Tennessee State Government, and from city and county government that today, we declared it the international day of soul, music, and every year we will have a special activity on this date to celebrate that,” said Pat Mitchell Worley, Soulsville Foundation president and CEO.

The 20th-anniversary celebration will be celebrated all year long, with special events held every month.

