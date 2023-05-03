Saint Francis Hospital to hold hiring event
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will hold a hiring event on Thursday.
The hiring event will take place at 1400 North Germantown Parkway Suite 114 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Attendees will have a chance to meet with leaders at both Saint Francis Memphis and Saint Francis Bartlett to explore clinical opportunities.
Full-time and part-time positions will be available. Sign-on bonuses will also be available to select roles.
Positions Saint Francis is hiring for include:
- Cath lab technicians
- Operating Room Technicians
- Sterile Processing Technicians
- Operating Room Registered Nurses
- Cardiovascular Operating Room Nurses
- Post Anesthesia Care Unit Nurses
- Gastrointestinal Nurses
- Cath Lab Registered Nurses
Anyone who wants to RSVP should email Laneisha.Tolliver@tenethealth.com.
