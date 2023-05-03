Advertise with Us
Saint Francis Hospital to hold hiring event

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis
Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will hold a hiring event on Thursday.

The hiring event will take place at 1400 North Germantown Parkway Suite 114 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to meet with leaders at both Saint Francis Memphis and Saint Francis Bartlett to explore clinical opportunities.

Full-time and part-time positions will be available. Sign-on bonuses will also be available to select roles.

Positions Saint Francis is hiring for include:

  • Cath lab technicians
  • Operating Room Technicians
  • Sterile Processing Technicians
  • Operating Room Registered Nurses
  • Cardiovascular Operating Room Nurses
  • Post Anesthesia Care Unit Nurses
  • Gastrointestinal Nurses
  • Cath Lab Registered Nurses

Anyone who wants to RSVP should email Laneisha.Tolliver@tenethealth.com.

