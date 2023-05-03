Saint Francis Hospital to hold hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will hold a hiring event on Thursday.

The hiring event will take place at 1400 North Germantown Parkway Suite 114 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to meet with leaders at both Saint Francis Memphis and Saint Francis Bartlett to explore clinical opportunities.

Full-time and part-time positions will be available. Sign-on bonuses will also be available to select roles.

Positions Saint Francis is hiring for include:

Cath lab technicians

Operating Room Technicians

Sterile Processing Technicians

Operating Room Registered Nurses

Cardiovascular Operating Room Nurses

Post Anesthesia Care Unit Nurses

Gastrointestinal Nurses

Cath Lab Registered Nurses

Anyone who wants to RSVP should email Laneisha.Tolliver@tenethealth.com.

