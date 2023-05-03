Record number of UofM graduates to walk across stage Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will recognize a record 2,794 graduates at the Spring 2023 commencement with three ceremonies at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at FedExForum.

Mark Greaney, a 1992 UofM graduate, novelist and the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of The Gray Man series, will be the commencement speaker.

The new record eclipses the 2,713 UofM graduates in the Spring 2022 commencement. There will also be 29 TigerLife Completion Awards presented Saturday.

All graduates and guests must arrive one hour prior for lineup. It is encouraged to arrive in the parking areas 90 minutes before each ceremony to help with traffic flow.

The 10 a.m. commencement includes the College of Communication & Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences, Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality & Resort Management, Loewenberg College of Nursing, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, TigerLIFE Completion Awards Program and doctoral and master’s candidates in these areas. Doors open at 9 a.m. for graduates and guests.

The 1:30 p.m. commencement includes the College of Professional & Liberal Studies, Fogelman College of Business & Economics, Herff College of Engineering and doctoral and master’s candidates in these areas. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for graduates and guests.

The 5 p.m. commencement includes the College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education, School of Public Health and doctoral, master’s and specialist candidates in these areas. Doors open at 4 p.m. for graduates and guests.

No tickets are required, and the event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the FedExForum Garage on a first-come, first-served basis for $10. It must be paid via credit card only.

Of the 2,794 degrees to be awarded, 1,659 are Bachelor’s, 196 Graduate Certificates, 99 Law, 85 Doctoral and 755 Master’s and Specialists.

Watch Commencement Live: www.memphis.edu/commencement/live.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.