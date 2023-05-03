Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Officials: Woman arrested for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz

A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will be filing charges against a woman who allegedly threw a drink at him Saturday.

According to a report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a wine festival.

The report says the woman, Selena Chambers, and another woman were “cursing” at the congressman and his family.

Gaetz said Chambers then threw a drink, which hit him in the left shoulder.

A man who was talking to Gaetz at the time says the drink also hit him.

No injuries were reported by the men.

Chambers, however, says she was walking when she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz.

She is charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery on an elected official.

She pleaded not guilty and has been released on bond.

No word yet from her attorney on the charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Antonio Golden
Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Beale Street shooting suspect appears in court
Beale Street shooting suspect appears in court
Justin J. Pearson kicks off District 86 special election campaign
Justin J. Pearson kicks off District 86 special election campaign
Free lifeguard training offered just in time for summer
Free lifeguard training offered just in time for summer
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station