NAACP discusses recent shootings, mental health crisis in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis branch of the NAACP addressed the public on the recent shootings and mental health concerns that are plaguing the city.

Memphis Branch President and mayoral candidate Van Turner called on state and local leaders to take action on gun reform.

It had been reported mental health has played a major role in the recent shootings, prompting the city to create mental health crisis centers.

“We can’t have mentally ill individuals running our streets, and think it’s ok, we have to figure it out.” Turner stated during the press event, “We have to have a solution and often times the solution is not incarceration it’s something else, and we need to figure out what that is and we need to support what that is.”

If you or someone you love is facing a mental health crisis there are resources available in Memphis, including mental health counseling and treatment options. Visit https://www.mhrmemphis.com/ for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.