More sun today with clouds and rain chances returning late week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 50s and a light wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain early. Some sun could pop out late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers are possible overnight Friday.

WEEKEND: A few showers are possible both days, but it won’t be washout. The biggest chance will likely be Sunday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Some rain chances will continue into next week with warm conditions.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

