Man out on bond after being charged with child abuse in Lafayette County, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is out on bond after being arrested and charged with child abuse, according to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerrelle Scott Jordan, 42, of Abbeville, Mississippi, was charged with felony child abuse.

On April 3, investigators received reports about claims of physical abuse in a home in Lafayette County.

Deputies arrested Jordan on April 28 after several weeks of investigation.

Jordan was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and later appeared before a Justice Court Judge.

He was later released on a $40,000 bond.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.

