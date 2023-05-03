Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man injured during shooting in South Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. on 2157 East Alcy Road.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

MPD asks for you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

