Man injured during shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. on 2157 East Alcy Road.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

MPD asks for you to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

