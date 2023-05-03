Loved ones say alleged Highland shooter’s actions were a cry for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan fired a shot into Fox 13 on Highland Avenue Tuesday before holding officers at bay inside Ubee’s restaurant nearby.

Nathan reportedly went live on Facebook while inside a bathroom in Ubee’s, saying he wanted to talk to people at the news station.

His family and those who know him described his alleged actions as a “cry for help.”

Nathan is now charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

His loved ones rushed to the UofM area Tuesday explaining to police and the media that Nathan was struggling with his mental health after being a victim of a shooting.

As police took Nathan into custody, his mother shared his struggle with his mental health over his life.

“I think the mental health started at 13, 14 years old,” said Nathan’s mother Marsha McKinney. “It started then.”

Jarrad Nathan, 26 (Memphis Police Department)

McKinney said her son spent time at Lakeside Behavioral Health System and shared that he had been shot several times by his father’s friend back in October.

“My son is drowning, and his mama is going to get him some help. Today,” said McKinney. “Now I’ve got to put my foot in the trenches and do what needs to be done and have to take care of him.”

Family and those who know him, one after the other, showed up at the scene on the Highland Strip.

Local activist Sharon Mourning, also known as Mama Dee, said Nathan has lived with a disability since he was shot.

“It’s hard for him to try to get a job,” said Mourning. “It’s hard for him to be self-sufficient. This is what’s plaguing our youth today. Coping with the afterfact of being shot, this is a prime example.”

Local mental health specialist Brandy Flynn says we should all get more comfortable talking about mental health in our families and our communities, especially if we see a loved one struggling.

“We really talk about mental health only when two things happen, when someone commits suicide or a situation like this when something extreme happens with gun violence and it could’ve taken someone else’s life,” said Flynn. “A lot of times when you ask people how are you doing, we get the cliche, ‘I’m fine. I’m okay.’ But a lot of times, we’re not, because we feel like nobody really cares about what I have to say or if I tell you the truth, are you going to judge me? We just really need to be there for people, not judge them and let them know they are not there alone.”

Nathan’s parents say they hope their son is able to get help instead of jail time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.