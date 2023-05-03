Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested, KCTV reports.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson Mahomes allegedly assaulted her and also shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

An arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
MHP issues blue alert for man on-the-run in Bolivar Co.
Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP
Chase Harris
Warrant issued for teen released from hospital after Huey’s shooting

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Study: Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows decline
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32