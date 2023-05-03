Gas station catches on fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A gas station in Whitehaven caught on fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started at 5:30 a.m. at a Gas Deli USA on 4126 Horn Lake Road.

Memphis Fire Department was able to put out the flames.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

