County commissioner to host breakfast to find solutions to increased crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks is hosting a Pastors Breakfast on May 11 to discuss crime and the youth.

Commissioner Brooks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what she hopes to achieve during the event.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner will be a guest speaker.

Stakeholders in the community are invited to attend.

The breakfast will take place at 8:30 a.m. on May 11 at Pursuit of God Church (3759 N. Watkins).

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.