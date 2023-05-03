Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

County commissioner to host breakfast to find solutions to increased crime

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks is hosting a Pastors Breakfast on May 11 to discuss crime and the youth.

Commissioner Brooks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what she hopes to achieve during the event.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner will be a guest speaker.

Stakeholders in the community are invited to attend.

The breakfast will take place at 8:30 a.m. on May 11 at Pursuit of God Church (3759 N. Watkins).

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
MHP issues blue alert for man on-the-run in Bolivar Co.
Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP
Chase Harris
Warrant issued for teen released from hospital after Huey’s shooting

Latest News

County commissioner to host breakfast to find solutions to increased crime
Biological dentist speaks out on fluoride intake concerns
Biological dentist speaks out on fluoride intake concerns
Biological dentist speaks out on fluoride intake concerns
Man in court following shooting at local TV station
Man accused of shooting into FOX13 news station to undergo mental evaluation