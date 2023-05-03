Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Biological dentist speaks out on fluoride intake concerns

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For decades, fluoride has been added to most of our tap water to help protect against cavities.

Now studies are addressing how much is too much fluoride and whether it can cause problems particularly in infants and expectant mothers.

Biological Dentist Dr. Griffin Cole joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the concern of ingesting too much fluoride.

He also shared more about his role as a biological dentist and how it’s different from a typical dentist.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Interview Courtesy: International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
MHP issues blue alert for man on-the-run in Bolivar Co.
Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP
Chase Harris
Warrant issued for teen released from hospital after Huey’s shooting

Latest News

Biological dentist speaks out on fluoride intake concerns
Man in court following shooting at local TV station
Man accused of shooting into FOX13 news station to undergo mental evaluation
Covenant shooter writings
Covenant shooter writings will not be released due to 'pending litigation'
The scene where the gas station fire took place.
Gas station catches on fire in Whitehaven