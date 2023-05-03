Advertise with Us
Attorney says Tyre Nichols’ cause of death was blunt force trauma

Attorney Ben Crump releases statement on Tyre Nichols Autopsy
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and the legal team representing Tyre Nichols’ family has released a statement on the most recent autopsy results.

The attorney says that the autopsy report has revealed Nichols died of blunt force trauma and his manner of death was homicide.

The statement from Crump and the legal team reads as follows:

Attorney Ben Crump was briefed on the autopsy results on Wednesday, May 3, by the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

The autopsy results have not yet been made public.

