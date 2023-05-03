Attorney says Tyre Nichols’ cause of death was blunt force trauma
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and the legal team representing Tyre Nichols’ family has released a statement on the most recent autopsy results.
The attorney says that the autopsy report has revealed Nichols died of blunt force trauma and his manner of death was homicide.
The statement from Crump and the legal team reads as follows:
Attorney Ben Crump was briefed on the autopsy results on Wednesday, May 3, by the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.
The autopsy results have not yet been made public.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.