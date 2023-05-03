Attorney says Tyre Nichols’ cause of death was blunt force trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and the legal team representing Tyre Nichols’ family has released a statement on the most recent autopsy results.

The attorney says that the autopsy report has revealed Nichols died of blunt force trauma and his manner of death was homicide.

The statement from Crump and the legal team reads as follows:

“The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner’s report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year. We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”

Attorney Ben Crump was briefed on the autopsy results on Wednesday, May 3, by the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

The autopsy results have not yet been made public.

