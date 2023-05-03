Attempted carjacking in Crescent at Wolfchase Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted in an attempted carjacking that took place in Crescent at Wolfchase Apartments on Apr. 29, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a carjacking on Reese Road and Kate Bond Road. The victim advised that she entered her vehicle and started it when two armed men approached her.

Police say one of the suspects opened the driver’s door, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she get out of the vehicle. The victim began struggling with the suspect over the vehicle.

The second suspect was seen at the passenger window attempting to break the window. During the struggle, the first suspect grabbed a bag from the front passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. The victim was thrown from the vehicle as the suspects ran from the scene.

Suspect one is described wearing a black mask, navy blue hoodie, black pants, and armed with a handgun. Suspect two is described wearing a black mask, a red hoodie, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

