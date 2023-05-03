Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Attempted carjacking in Crescent at Wolfchase Apartments

Suspects
Suspects(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted in an attempted carjacking that took place in Crescent at Wolfchase Apartments on Apr. 29, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a carjacking on Reese Road and Kate Bond Road. The victim advised that she entered her vehicle and started it when two armed men approached her.

Police say one of the suspects opened the driver’s door, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she get out of the vehicle. The victim began struggling with the suspect over the vehicle.

The second suspect was seen at the passenger window attempting to break the window. During the struggle, the first suspect grabbed a bag from the front passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. The victim was thrown from the vehicle as the suspects ran from the scene.

Suspect one is described wearing a black mask, navy blue hoodie, black pants, and armed with a handgun. Suspect two is described wearing a black mask, a red hoodie, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
MHP issues blue alert for man on-the-run in Bolivar Co.
Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP

Latest News

The suspect who pointed the handgun at hte victim, according to MPD
Woman robbed after placing anti-theft device on steering wheel, police say
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 Inductees
Nathaniel Williams, 41
MPD: Man accused of robbing 5 banks in 10 days
Monica Bridges
Former Gibson County Recovery Court coordinator indicted