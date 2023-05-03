4 arrested in Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men have been arrested and charged in a Memphis chop shop bust.

Jorge Bayona, 37; Cody Bass, 33; Erick Marquez, 27; and Isaac Bolin, 42, have each been charged.

On Tuesday, Memphis Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force received a complaint about a possible chop shop at a home on Macon Road near North Highland Street.

An undercover detective witnessed several men working on cars in front of the home and in the backyard, which was partially visible from the street.

The detective ran one of the vehicle’s tags and discovered it was reported as stolen. Once other detectives made the scene, they approached the men outside. While detaining them, detectives saw three others flee in the backyard.

Detectives were unable to capture the fleeing suspects.

During the search, detectives saw several vehicles in states of disrepair in the backyard; multiple engines, vehicle doors, parts, and tools scattered throughout the property; and “multiple indicators that the property [was] being used as a chop shop.”

Bayona, the homeowner, told detectives he did not know where all the parts and cars in the yard came from. He said he only owned two to three vehicles but could not say who owned the other vehicles.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found three other stolen vehicles on the property along with loaded weapons inside the house and in one of the stolen vehicles.

According to court records, Bayona was convicted of aggravated burglary in 2014, and Bolin was convicted of dealing meth in 2017.

The following stolen vehicle reports out of Memphis are associated with this case:

On March 16, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala valued at $6,032 was reported stolen.

On March 18, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra valued at $22,000 was reported stolen.

On April 1, a 1995 Mustang valued at $25,000 was reported stolen.

On April 10, a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette valued at $24,991 was reported stolen.

Bayona is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, violation of chop shop law, two counts of property theft, and two counts of vandalism. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Bass is charged with violation of chop shop law, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, property theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of vandalism. He is being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Marquez is charged with criminal impersonation, no driver’s license, property theft, and vandalism. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Bolin is charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and property theft. He was released on his own recognizance Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

