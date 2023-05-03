Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

1 injured person takes shelter at fire station on Willow Road after shooting, MPD investigates

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a undisclosed location but left one victim injured and in critical condition.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a call from a fire station on Willow Road regarding a person who’d suffered gunshot wounds.

When police arrived at the fire station, they discovered that the person had fled to the station after being wounded during a shooting.

The male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No word yet on possible suspects or motive behind the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
MHP issues blue alert for man on-the-run in Bolivar Co.
Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP

Latest News

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee distributing food boxes to Shelby County...
Tenn. governor, first lady distribute more than 300 meal boxes to Shelby County foster families
Attorney Ben Crump releases statement on Tyre Nichols Autopsy
Attorney says Tyre Nichols’ cause of death was blunt force trauma
Record number of UofM graduates to walk across stage Saturday
(Left to right) Jorge Bayona, Cody Bass, Erick Marquez, and Isaac Bolin
4 arrested in Memphis chop shop bust