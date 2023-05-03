1 injured person takes shelter at fire station on Willow Road after shooting, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a undisclosed location but left one victim injured and in critical condition.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a call from a fire station on Willow Road regarding a person who’d suffered gunshot wounds.

When police arrived at the fire station, they discovered that the person had fled to the station after being wounded during a shooting.

The male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No word yet on possible suspects or motive behind the shooting.

