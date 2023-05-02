Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to a little more sunshine followed by a lot of clouds and a rainy pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A great streak of spring weather continues across the Mid-South, but clouds will soon increase along with rain chances as the week comes to a close. Clouds will linger through the weekend and into the beginning of next week along with a rainy pattern.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds with a light South wind and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain through the day, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs near 80, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

