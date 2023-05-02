Your First Alert to great weather to start the week and a look ahead to more rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool, dry air is in place as the week begins, but warmer temperatures will soon move in along with another rainy pattern that will move in late in the week and remain through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

