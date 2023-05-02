Young Dolph museum coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pop-up shop is coming to Memphis in honor of a famous rapper.

The museum will encompass the historic moments in Young Dolph’s career, “while immersed in a sensory overload of everything Dolph.”

Dolphand is coming to Agricenter International every weekend in May: 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, and May 26.

Young Dolph was killed in 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways.

Attendees can purchase tickets here.

