Woman injured following shooting in Westwood

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured following a shooting in Westwood on Tuesday morning

Memphis Police Department says the call came in just after 2 a.m. on Weaver Road.

Memphis Fire Department says the woman was taken to Methodist South Hospital.

There is no word on her condition or a suspect.

We are working to find out more information.

