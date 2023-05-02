Woman injured following shooting in Westwood
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured following a shooting in Westwood on Tuesday morning
Memphis Police Department says the call came in just after 2 a.m. on Weaver Road.
Memphis Fire Department says the woman was taken to Methodist South Hospital.
There is no word on her condition or a suspect.
We are working to find out more information.
