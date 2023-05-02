Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warrant issued for teen released from hospital after Huey’s shooting

Chase Harris
Chase Harris(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant has been issued for the man accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer outside Huey’s in East Memphis.

Three suspects are on the run and wanted by the authorities 24 hours after a shootout in the parking lot of the restaurant on Poplar Avenue.

One suspect was shot by the off-duty police officer who says he witnessed an attempted car break-in Sunday around 7 p.m.

That third suspect was released from the hospital before investigators were able to determine via surveillance footage that he was involved in the crime.

Chase Harris, 19, is wanted for theft of property, auto burglary, five counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

