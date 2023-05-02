TVA to invest $1M in Tom Lee Park

Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced that it will contribute $1 million to assist in the transformation of Tom Lee Park with the naming of the park’s largest lawn in the park’s center.
TVA’s funding will be complemented by active involvement in the park’s strategic programming.
For example, its scientists and specialists will work with the partnership to develop energy-saving solutions for the park, as well as provide science demonstrations for park visitors and much more.