TVA to invest $1M in Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced that it will contribute $1 million to assist in the transformation of Tom Lee Park with the naming of the park’s largest lawn in the park’s center.

For more than 80 years, TVA has served Memphis, and what better way to support the community than to invest in its new front door as an energy company, we look forward to the human electric energy that will connect people from all walks of life on the TVA lawn for years to come. From music festivals, to exercise events, family gatherings and more, we are honored to provide the backdrop for community-building and sharing in Memphis.

Tom Lee Park (Memphis River Parks Partnership)

TVA’s funding will be complemented by active involvement in the park’s strategic programming.

For example, its scientists and specialists will work with the partnership to develop energy-saving solutions for the park, as well as provide science demonstrations for park visitors and much more.

TVA’s investment in our riverfront is special. Not only is TVA supporting the biggest lawn in Tom Lee Park where I expect a lot of memories will be made, but TVA is also committed to helping us carry out our mission to elevate climate and science knowledge among next gen Memphians. And because it really is a riverfront for everyone, this is a noteworthy investment in equity. Good for TVA! We can’t wait for the park’s Grand Opening celebration Labor Day weekend.

The park’s construction is more than 80 percent complete, and TVA’s investment pushes the park’s overall funding to 99 percent.

