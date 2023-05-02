Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

TVA to invest $1M in Tom Lee Park

Tom Lee Park
Tom Lee Park(Memphis River Parks Partnership)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced that it will contribute $1 million to assist in the transformation of Tom Lee Park with the naming of the park’s largest lawn in the park’s center.

Tom Lee Park
Tom Lee Park(Memphis River Parks Partnership)

TVA’s funding will be complemented by active involvement in the park’s strategic programming.

For example, its scientists and specialists will work with the partnership to develop energy-saving solutions for the park, as well as provide science demonstrations for park visitors and much more.

The park’s construction is more than 80 percent complete, and TVA’s investment pushes the park’s overall funding to 99 percent.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
The scene on Highland
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Antonio Golden
Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

Latest News

Jabroski Lloyd, 32
North Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis
The scene on Highland
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag