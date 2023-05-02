Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Third stabbing reported in California university town

Two people were stabbed to death at parks in Davis, California. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a third stabbing attack in less than a week.

The latest happened Monday at a transient camp near the University of California Davis.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times through a tent.

The woman is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center.

The suspect was last seen running away.

UC Davis is working with agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas to search for the suspect using drones and canines.

On Monday, the university announced it has added extra security and increased transportation to escort students off campus.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
Antonio Golden
Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

Latest News

Bottom Line: Considerations for new grills
Bottom Line: Considerations for new grills
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child
FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the...
Vermont allows nonresidents to use its assisted suicide law
The scene at Highland and Walker
Police surrounding area near UofM after report of shots fired
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark