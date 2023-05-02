Advertise with Us
Suspect accused of kidnapping, raping child in South Memphis pleads not guilty

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with kidnapping and raping a girl in South Memphis in April has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Laderio Gordon, 29, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, raping a child, and having a gun with intentions to commit a felony.

Memphis police say Gordon ordered a 12-year-old girl into his girlfriend’s truck at gunpoint as she was walking to school.

Laderio Gordon
Laderio Gordon(SCSO)

The affidavit says Gordon admitted to driving off and sexually assaulting the girl before dropping her back off where he grabbed her.

It’s one of several abductions being investigated right now in South Memphis.

“I’m happy that we do have a suspect in custody, but I think the city does need to do better and respond to situations like this,” said Frank Johnson, MSCS Board member, District 7. “Especially when it’s coming from Black and brown communities in Memphis.”

Gordon is being represented by a public defender.

He’s due back in court Tuesday for a bail review hearing.

