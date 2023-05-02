Advertise with Us
School district bans all backpacks, including clear ones, for rest of 2023

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (CNN) – Starting Monday, public school students in Flint, Michigan can no longer bring backpacks to class, including those made of clear plastic material.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to ban backpacks for the rest of the school year.

The move is designed to keep weapons from being brought on to school campuses.

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.

Small purses and lunch bags are allowed but will be subject to searches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

