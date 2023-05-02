Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Memphis Grizzlies will not bring back Dillon Brooks “under any circumstances.”

Brooks is scheduled to be a free agent.

The news comes days after the Grizzlies’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in which Brooks made headlines for calling out LeBron James.

He was later fined $25,000 for not speaking to the media following the Grizzlies’ proceeding losses.

Charania reports both sides met after the season and agreed a fresh start was needed for both sides.

The once-promising season for Memphis ended at the hands of the Lakers with a 40-point blowout in game 6.

Brooks averaged 10.5 points per game in the series and did not shoot well despite the Lakers leaving him wide open for much of the series.

Brooks was drafted by the Grizz in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon. Since then, he’s established himself as a standout defensive player and All-NBA Agitator while getting under other players’ skin.

