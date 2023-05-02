Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police surrounding area near UofM after report of shots fired

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s.

Everyone in the area is asked to take shelter inside.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
Antonio Golden
Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

Latest News

Bottom Line: Considerations for new grills
Bottom Line: Considerations for new grills
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
DA will not charge former MPD officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ death
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin