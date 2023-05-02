Police surrounding area near UofM after report of shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s.

Everyone in the area is asked to take shelter inside.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.