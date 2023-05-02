Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Man accused of robbing 5 banks in 10 days

Nathaniel Williams, 41
Nathaniel Williams, 41(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing five banks and attempting to rob a sixth in 10 days.

Nathaniel Williams, 41, is charged with five counts of robbery, attempted robbery, burglary, theft of property, vandalism, and theft of merchandise.

Police say a string of bank robberies began occurring city-wide on April 18.

RELATED
MPD releases photos of suspect in East Memphis bank robbery
Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery

Police say Williams used physical force in the first two robberies and the attempted robbery.

In the following two robberies, police say Williams used verbal threats.

In the final robbery, police say Williams used a note and verbal threats.

Police say Williams is tied to robberies at a Regions Bank, Truist Bank, Guaranty Bank, and First Horizon Bank.

On Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walgreens located at 4155 South Third Street, where Williams allegedly stole a tracking device.

Officers found Williams at 3268 South Third Street at a Motel 6 and took him into custody without incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
The scene on Highland
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Antonio Golden
Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured

Latest News

Beale Street shooting suspect appears in court
Beale Street shooting suspect appears in court
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
The scene on Highland
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 2, 2023
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
DA will not charge former MPD officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ death