Memphis in May announces change to Music Fest lineup after vocalist injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May has announced a change to the Beale Street Music Festival lineup after the lead singer of White Reaper was injured.

White Reaper’s guitarist and lead vocalist, Tony Esposito, broke his collarbone, leading to the band’s cancellation of their appearance on Saturday, May 6.

The band sent Memphis in May the following statement:

“We are bummed to report that Tony broke his collarbone, and we won’t be able to play Beale Street Music Festival as planned. We are so sad to miss you all but will be back soon! Enjoy the fest!”

2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup (Memphis in May)

Memphis in May says the self-described “landlocked surf rock” band, Colony House, will replace White Reaper.

Their song “Silhouettes” was the #1 most-played track on Sirius XM’s Alt Nation for four months straight, and their hit “You Know It” went viral on Tik Tok after being featured in Samsung Mobile’s nationwide ad campaign.

The 2023 Beale Street Music Festival will feature a diverse and eclectic array of over 60 of today’s top touring artists, including: The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant + Alison Krauss, Earth Wind & Fire, Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR, 311, GloRilla, Gary Clark Jr, Ziggy Marley, Young the Giant, Halestorm, Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Dru Hill, mike., Andy Grammer, Yola, Toadies, Lucinda Williams, Living Colour, Finesse2tymes, Big Boogie, Cameo, The Bar-Kays, Colony House, Shovels & Rope, Phony PPL, Low Cut Connie, Marcy Playground, Beach Weather, Los Lobos, Keb Mo, North Mississippi Allstars, and many more.

Colony House is performing on the Volkswagen Stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, in Tom Lee Park.

Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival are on sale now. Buy your tickets here.

