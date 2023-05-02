Man wanted for shooting trooper in Bolivar Co., said MHP

BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is searching for a man on the run.

Stanley Self Jr., 23, was last seen in the area of Isaac Street and South Street on May 2 at 7 a.m.

According to MHP, Self is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a state trooper in Mound Bayou in Bolivar County.

The trooper was shot in the arm by Self, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The 5′9 man was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt and may be traveling on foot.

State law enforcement is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the location or arrest of the subject

If you have any information on Self or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or send an email to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.