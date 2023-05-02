Justin J. Pearson kicks off District 86 special election campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Interim State Representative Justin J. Pearson held a campaign kickoff event Tuesday afternoon as he prepares to run again for the District 86 seat.

Voters were invited to come to Alonzo Weaver Park to sign the petition to nominate Pearson as an official candidate.

It comes after Pearson and interim Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville were both expelled after leading a demonstration on the House floor in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Both representatives were re-appointed to their seats on an interim basis and say they will run again in a special election in their respective districts.

“For myself and Representative Jones in District 52, we are both having to run in an election just after the people in those very districts had us to be their voice and elected us to do so, and we’re having to pay nearly $1 million for that to happen,” said Pearson. “This is a disgusting waste of money and an abuse of power by the Republican Party in the State of Tennessee.”

The primary election is set for June 15 and the general election is set for Aug. 3.

