I-40 bridge to partially close for repair

I-40 bridge
I-40 bridge(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Two eastbound lanes of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge will be closed overnight for repairs.

Inspections revealed damage to an expansion joint that may become a traffic hazard.

Crews will repair this damage from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says this damage is not of structural concern for the bridge.

Westbound traffic will not be affected.

