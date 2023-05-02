Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Here’s the new Mississippi car tag

The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate. The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals. 

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians were well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.” 

In November 2022, Governor Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate.

The License Tag Commission, consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, accepted submissions from November 1 through November 30.

After receiving over 400 submissions, a winner has been selected. The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville, Mississippi.

Governor Reeves thanks every Mississippian who submitted a design for the contest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
Antonio Golden
Frayser arson suspect, 201 Poplar inmate dies
Attempted carjacking leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
Attempted car theft leads to shoot-out with off-duty officer, suspect injured
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

Latest News

The scene on Highland
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Adolph Thornton Jr., AKA Young Dolph
Young Dolph museum coming to Memphis
Bottom Line: Considerations for new grills
Bottom Line: Considerations for new grills