Free lifeguard training offered just in time for summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The need for lifeguards is high in demand.

As the summer season approaches, the role of a lifeguard becomes increasingly important.

“Kids and families just really enjoying themselves at the pool,” lifeguard instructor trainer Isaac Isais said. “You’re creating a safe environment for families to come and swim and that just leads to an incredible amount of confidence within individuals.”

While training can cost between $250 to $400, the YMCA at Schilling Farms is offering it for free.

“Anyone who wants to learn lifesaving skills, wants to be around water, around kids and family and provide really good care, that’s just really what we are looking for in a lifeguard,” Isais said.

Jennifer Fields, District Executive Director of Operations at the Y, says they are offering free certification training to the first 1,000 candidates who can pass a swim test.

“We have multiple centers, all the way down from Mississippi up to Jackson, Tennessee,” Fields said. “You tell me what pool you want to work at and that’s where we are going to put you.”

“Everyone will learn how to be CPR certified; they will learn how to attach an AED and provide lifeguard-saving support,” Isais said. “They are going to learn how to give ventilation breath, learn how to save people out of water, get them out of water really quickly. It’s a really fun process for them.”

The YMCA offers training every year, but as a shortage in trainers looms, this free initiative will help combat the shortage and ensure a safe summer.

“We want everyone to have a fun summer,” Fields said. “We want families to be here and engage, but safety has to be number one.”

“Kids that grow up around a safe pool, they are learning how to swim knowing that they are not in danger, leads to better development down the road,” Isais said.

Isais said it takes about a weekend to complete the certification.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.