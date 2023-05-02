Beale Street shooting suspect appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shutting down Beale Street after firing shots over the weekend remains in jail after appearing in court earlier Tuesday morning.

Archie Mays, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Memphis police say they responded to shots fired call around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived on the scene, Mays was detained by Beale Street security.

Archie Mays (SCSO)

Two people were shot, and two witnesses identified Mays as the person who pulled the trigger.

The affidavit says the shooting stemmed from a fight with a local vendor who believes Mays and his girlfriend were trying to destroy his merchandise.

The vendor admitted to pushing Mays before shots were fired. Mays’ girlfriend says she remembers it differently.

”He wasn’t even at the cart. It was me,” said Shanta Hardy. “So I turned around, and when I turned around and walked towards the guy, he started fighting me. So me and the guy started fighting. Then after that, that’s when the shots rung off. To me, it was a clear case of self-defense. The only true victim here is the guy whose hand accidentally got hit.”

Mays is being held on a $150,000 bond. He’ll be back in court for a bail hearing Wednesday.

A Shelby County judge told him if he makes his bail, he will need to surrender his gun permit until this case is settled.

