Another day of sunshine and windy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and windy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Gusts will reach 30 mph. Highs will be around 70 or so.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s and northwest winds at 5-10 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Not a washout, but showers will be possible at anytime both days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

