16-year-old dead after weekend crash in Southaven, police confirm

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 16-year-old is dead after a crash in Southaven over the weekend, the Southaven Police Department confirmed.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Swinnea Road and Russ Cove, where the teenage driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

