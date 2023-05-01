Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

Whitehaven mourns loss of high school band director
Whitehaven mourns loss of high school band director
Man arrested after Beale Street shooting
Man arrested after Beale Street shooting
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
Archie Mays
Man arrested after Beale Street shooting
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on