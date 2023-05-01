Tunica Humane Society shares heartwarming update on dog burned by 12-year-old in 2021

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The doctor and new owner of a dog who was set on fire by a 12-year-old boy two years ago says Buddy has made a full recovery and is now happy and healthy.

Buddy was intentionally set on fire in Tate County in April 2021 and was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck.

He went through 10 months of surgeries and a series of skin grafts at Mississippi State.

No charges were ever filed.

His injuries inspired the passage of “Buddy’s Law,” which requires children who abuse animals to undergo mental evaluations in the State of Mississippi.

