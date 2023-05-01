Promise Academy offering $70K starting salary for teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local teachers could get paid significantly more than the national average by working for Promise Academy in Memphis.

The organization just launched applications for multi-classroom teachers.

Starting salary is $70,000, with up to $10,000 in performance bonuses available.

You must be licensed to teach in Tennessee to apply.

