Promise Academy offering $70K starting salary for teachers

((Source: Pexel))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local teachers could get paid significantly more than the national average by working for Promise Academy in Memphis.

The organization just launched applications for multi-classroom teachers.

Starting salary is $70,000, with up to $10,000 in performance bonuses available.

You must be licensed to teach in Tennessee to apply.

If you’d like to apply, click here.

