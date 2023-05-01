Overturned semi shuts down lanes on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Northbound lanes on Lamar Avenue at Davidson Road are closed after an 18-wheeler overturned on the roadway Monday afternoon.

Memphis police say the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.