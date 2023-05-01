Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Overturned semi shuts down lanes on Lamar Ave.

Overturned semi-trailer truck northbound on Lamar Avenue near Davidson Road.
Overturned semi-trailer truck northbound on Lamar Avenue near Davidson Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Northbound lanes on Lamar Avenue at Davidson Road are closed after an 18-wheeler overturned on the roadway Monday afternoon.

Memphis police say the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
The Tennessee Works Tax Act, passed by state lawmakers, provides Tennessee residents with...
Tennesseans to receive tax-free groceries for 3 months
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar
Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train

Latest News

Demarcus Chambers
Suspect charged after carjacking, shots fired at MPD officer ends in I-55 crash
Multi-vehicle crash causes delay on I-40
RV crash causes traffic delay on I-40
RV crash causes traffic delay on I-40
Lanes shut down on I-40 due to crash
MPD shut down lanes on I-40 due to crash