Olive Branch K-9s get new bulletproof vests thanks to non-profit

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two K-9s with the Olive Branch Police Department are sporting new gear.

The city’s partnership with Keeping K-9s in Kevlar has been fully funded, meaning K-9s Zak and Flip now have bullet-resistant vests to protect them while on the job.

The non-profit organization works to bring communities together to fund K-9 units and give them Kevlar vests so they can safely serve the community.

