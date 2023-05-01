Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Olive Branch K-9s get new bulletproof vests thanks to non-profit

Zak and Flip with Olive Branch Police Dept.
Zak and Flip with Olive Branch Police Dept.(Keeping K-9s in Kevlar)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two K-9s with the Olive Branch Police Department are sporting new gear.

The city’s partnership with Keeping K-9s in Kevlar has been fully funded, meaning K-9s Zak and Flip now have bullet-resistant vests to protect them while on the job.

The non-profit organization works to bring communities together to fund K-9 units and give them Kevlar vests so they can safely serve the community.

