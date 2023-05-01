Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Nonstop flight between Memphis, Los Angeles to launch in June

(DC Bureau)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spirit Airlines is launching a nonstop flight between Memphis and Los Angeles, Memphis International Airport announced Monday.

The service will begin June 7.

“We’re proud to deliver the only daily, nonstop flight from Memphis to Los Angeles (LAX), making it more convenient than ever for Bluff City travelers to explore the west coast, and for more people to come and experience all the culture and experiences that Memphis has to offer,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our Memphis Guests have embraced Spirit’s high-value, low-fare service, allowing us to grow and bring More Go to incredible leisure destinations.”

The flights will depart Memphis at 8:59 p.m. and arrive at 10:48 p.m. in LA. They will depart Los Angeles at 1:57 p.m. and arrive in Memphis at 10:48 p.m.

Click here to book your tickets.

